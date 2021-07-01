KITCHENER -- Residents had the chance to share their opinions on a proposed plan to the Elora Mill property that would see an additional six new buildings.

The site is just across the river from the mill restaurant and spa and may include a hotel, retail space, and condos.

However, residents made it clear during a Wednesday night meeting that they are not all on board for this.

“This rendition is just not acceptable as it is,” one resident said during the virtual meeting. “Let’s get creative and cooperate with an eye towards our share future and I think we can do better than this proposal.”

Developer Pearle Hospitality also owns the Cambridge Mill and already has the proper zoning to create six new buildings, but need council’s approval to add a storey to several of the buildings. The tallest building would stand at six stories if given the go ahead.

“If you want some part of town to look like Las Vegas, take it to little Las Vegas where the slots are,” said Michael Hale.

No decision was made at the Wednesday night meeting, as both council and developers are expected to take what they heard and come back with recommendations at another time.