KITCHENER -- People against a new condo project in downtown Kitchener told city council on Monday night they feel as though they were left out of the process.

Seven speakers lined up to tell council the ten-storey tower, approved for Frederick and Lancaster, is not the right fit for the neighbourhood.

The former Tim Horton’s location will soon be replaced by the tower, which will contain 134 condo units.

Residents say they were blindsided by the council decision to approve the project.

"It's the largest development that the centre Frederick neghbourhood has seen in decades. Not only did we not get to engage on it, but we didn't get any information either,” said nearby resident Moira King.

Each speaker recognized the need for greater density in the area, but said this project didn’t match their vision.

“It’s a monolithic building compared to our established neighbourhood and the style and design does not work with what is mandated,” said nearby resident Kelly-Ann Callaghan.

Public consultation around the project was limited because approval of the development was deemed a ‘minor variance.’

Zoning for this property has allowed the construction of a ten-storey tower since the 1990’s, so although the project is major change from the current land use, it’s on par with current zoning and was only required to give ten days’ notice before the public meeting.

Council says they recognize the need for better communication about big projects.

“We’re struggling to find out that right balance, obviously we want to engage the community as much as possible on one side, on the other end we’ve seen the processing times for applications be cut down by the new provincial government,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Council also says some of the requests, including one for more affordable housing in the development, and an environmentally-friendly design, are out of their hands.

“We can’t for example incentivize green development by ‘bonusing’ for example addition density. That was something that we put in place, that was taken away,” said Vrbanovic.

The city says they are working on ways to get more control over development requests and hope to include affordable housing.