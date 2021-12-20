Residents rethinking holiday plans as COVID-19 cases spike

Christmas is less than a week away and many local residents are rethinking their holiday plans amid surging COVID-19 cases and new restrictions.

“It’s sad, but it’s the reality,” one Waterloo Region resident said.

On Friday, the province announced new restrictions to help combat the spread of the Omicron variant. Indoor gatherings are now capped at 10 people, and outdoor gatherings can have a maximum of 25 people.

“It’s going to change things a bit with the gatherings with family,” another resident said.

Others said the new gathering limits won’t have a large impact on their plans.

“We’re doing to do things as kind of as normal,” one person said. “We’ve got kind of a small bubble anyways,”

A new poll by Forum Research found 51 per cent of Ontarians will cut their Christmas plans and only plan to celebrate with their immediate household. The poll also found 41 per cent will continue to celebrate with extended family, and seven per cent said they’ll celebrate with no restrictions.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s associate medical officer of health, Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, said larger gatherings have a higher chance of spreading the virus.

“We’re entering a really challenging time,” he said. “Our actions now will have impacts, ripple effects into the new year.