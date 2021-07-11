KITCHENER -- All the residents of a Kitchener apartment building have been displaced, and a few had to be rescued from their balconies, following a fire that is now under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the four-storey building at 77 Brybeck Crescent around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say the fire started in a unit on the third floor, but the cause has not yet been determined.

Four people were taken to local hospital from the fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

All 59 residents of the approximately 30-unit building have been displaced and are being put up by Red Cross. Investigators will remain on scene at the building until the residents back.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

Damage to the building is estimated to cost roughly $1 million.