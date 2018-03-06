

CTV Kitchener





Six Nations Police are investigating after they say a group of residents began protesting outside of a home because of alleged drug activity inside.

The alleged incident happened on Sunday. Police say at one point people inside the residence on Cayuga Road came outside armed with firearms to confront the protesters. However police say no shots were fired.

IL Thomas Elementary School has been closed and police say they are maintaining a presence at the property. Police have also closed Cayuga Road between 5-th and 6-th line.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Stu Gooden