Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood have lost thousands in what police are calling driveway resurfacing jobs gone wrong.

Officials are now warning the public to be wary before paying up.

One resident of Hearth Crescent says she and her neighbours are fuming after they say the job they wanted was not what they received.

Police confirm that more than eight residents in the Country Hills neighbourhood have more than a combined $16,000 in August to these jobs.

"We believe it's likely the same group of individuals just using different business names," says Const. Ashley Dietrich. "Anybody with images or descriptions of the individuals are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers."

In each case, the suspects went door-to-door selling their services.

Before the work, the group required cash deposits.

Police say they either did no work or provided shoddy service, using poor-quality materials that caused the driveways to sink.

Officials are reminding the public to do research before paying for work.