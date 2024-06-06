KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.

    Officers were called to the home invasion in the area of Westmeadow Drive and Dawn Ridge Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Police say three unknown suspects forced their way inside and assaulted the three residents, who all suffered minor injuries.

    One resident was hit in the head with a baton before personal documents and a vehicle were stolen.

    The stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash in Mississauga, where the driver didn't stay on scene.

    The three suspects are described as men wearing black clothing and masks. One was wearing a bright traffic vest.

    Police believe the home invasion was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News