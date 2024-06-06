Residents injured in Kitchener home invasion, suspects at large: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are looking for three men they say broke into a home, injured three people, and stolen a vehicle.

Officers were called to the home invasion in the area of Westmeadow Drive and Dawn Ridge Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say three unknown suspects forced their way inside and assaulted the three residents, who all suffered minor injuries.

One resident was hit in the head with a baton before personal documents and a vehicle were stolen.

The stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash in Mississauga, where the driver didn't stay on scene.

The three suspects are described as men wearing black clothing and masks. One was wearing a bright traffic vest.

Police believe the home invasion was targeted. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.