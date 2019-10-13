

Stephanie Villella, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Residents across Waterloo Region are taking time out of Thanksgiving weekend to vote at advanced polling stations.

"The Waterloo-Kitchener area has been quite steady in the last couple of days. Like everywhere else, it was a little busier on Friday, but it's been steady since yesterday," says Rejean Grenier from Elections Canada.

Elections Canada says more people are coming out to vote early this year compared to the last federal election in 2015.

They also say within the first two days that polls opened, two million people across Canada voted.

"I have a busy week and a half ahead of me and I wanted to make sure I got this done," one person told CTV News.

Advanced polls for the 43rd federal election close on Monday at 9 p.m.

Election Day is on Oct. 21.