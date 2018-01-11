

CTV Kitchener





The City of Stratford is working towards a long-term solution to homelessness, but a permanent emergency shelter isn’t part of it.

Stratford currently does not have a homeless shelter for men or women over the age of 24 who are not victims of abuse.

Rob Horne, the City of Stratford’s chief administrative officer, says anyone in need of a place to stay is put up in a motel.

“Our focus is on making sure that no one remains out in the cold on a nightly basis. We’re able to do that. But at the same time, our focus is on finding permanent solutions,” he says.

Additionally, the city is in the process of building new affordable housing. A set of quadraplexes is expected to be ready by the spring.

This can’t come soon enough for local resident Nicole MacCormick, who says she nearly ended up in the city’s homeless system herself.

“It’s not even worth going there. It’s a drug den,” she says.

Barry Wick has started an online petition that aims to build a shelter for chronic homelessness in Stratford.

“I want to be the voice for the people who don’t have it. And I want to be able to help those who need the extra help to get back on their feet again,” he says.

City officials say there are fewer than 10 people a night in Stratford who don’t have a place to stay.