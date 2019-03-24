

CTV Kitchener





A heavy police presence in Preston has area residents concerned.

Waterloo Regional Police shut down part of King Street from roughly 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday as they investigated an assault.

According to a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) report, a 19-year-old man was arrested for assault with a knife and seriously injured during the incident.

Chrissy Vukic has owned the store Iguana Beads in Preston for three years and was there when it happened.

“It was quite slow actually,” she said. “It wasn’t as busy as usual, and then everybody was coming in asking what was going on down the street.”

Police say the suspect attempted to flee when they responded to the incident.

“There was a fellow here yesterday and he had said something about someone getting slashed in the gun store on Argyle Street,” said Preston resident Ray Ruddy. “A lot of people were in shock. It’s not something we’re used to in this town.

“This community is not the same. It’s getting worse.”

Vukic says residents are afraid for their safety and incidents like this are happening more and more.

She adds that she’s had a few angry customers in her store and decided to ramp up staffing.

“We have to have couple people in the store at all times,” said Vukic. “Whereas we usually could get away with just one person.”

Five investigators and one forensic investigator from the SIU are on the case.

“if there is any certain criminal activity that would be what Waterloo Regional Police is concerned with,” said Jasbir Dhillon of the SIU. “Our investigation only pertains to the injuries of the male and any interaction between police.”

The SIU is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has photos or videos, to give them a call.