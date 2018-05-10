

CTV Kitchener





The public had an opportunity to provide their opinions on the proposed route changes for phase two of light rail transit to Cambridge.

Residents gathered at the Preston Memorial Auditorium on Wednesday to view the plans.

The proposed line would connect Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener to South Cambridge.

Regional officials say the new route reduces the number of properties impacted by the LRT expansion.

Residents are being asked to provide feedback either in person or online.

Another public meeting is being held on Thursday evening at the Hamilton Theatre in Cambridge.