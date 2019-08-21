

Stephanie Villella , CTV Kitchener





A group of Guelph residents say they feel like the city's forgotten neighbourhood since their pothole-filled street hasn’t been dealt with in over 50 years.

As a result, four neighbours on Eleanor Court have started filling in the potholes with asphalt themselves.

"We have a lot of kids on the street, so riding up and down here on their bicycles or scooters or whatever I think is quite dangerous for them," says Paul Miniats, one of the residents.

He says neighbours have sent letters to the city asking for the road to be repaired. But added the only responses they've gotten are stock replies saying their concern has been received.

Guelph's public works coordinator Yanick Beaudin says Eleanor Court hasn't been repaved since 1966.

The road's pavement condition index is at a 32.

"32 would be on the lower end of the spectrum. So 100 would be a brand new road, 32 would be one that's deteriorating. It goes all the way down to zero, which would almost be a gravel road," says Beaudin.

Beaudine also says he doesn't know when the road will be reconstructed, but does not recommend anyone fill the potholes on their own.

The city says streets in need of repaving go in order of priority, with main streets repaired before residential streets.