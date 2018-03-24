

CTV Kitchener





No one was hurt following a fire at a Cambridge apartment Saturday afternoon, but residents will be displaced.

Fire officials responded to the unit on Woolley Street in Cambridge around 2:30 p.m.

One neighbor told CTV that a propane tank on one of the balconies exploded during the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Fire officials are investigating.

There was no damage estimate available.