

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





Cars, pedestrians and cyclists will soon be able to make their way across Guelph's new Niska Road Bridge.

Residents celebrated the re-opening of the crossing that has been closed for the past two years.

“This is one of the oldest crossings in Guelph, and to have it restored is a positive outcome,” said Kealy Dedman, Guelph's deputy CAO.

In March 2018, the original single-lane Bailey bridge was removed in a military exercise.

"It's really a good throw back for heritage,” said Guelph mayor Cam Guthrie.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday afternoon at the bridge.

The newly constructed bridge will allow traffic to flow in both directions.

It also has a separate lane for pedestrian and cyclists.

“It makes sure that we are keeping people safe," said Guthrie.

However, there's still some work to be done.

The bridge is expected to fully re-open in about two weeks.