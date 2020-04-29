KITCHENER -- The County of Brant wants to help its housebound residents stay active this spring.

They’ve launched a new rental program called “Rec at Home,” where people can borrow sports and recreation equipment.

Starting Wednesday, residents can request:

Soccer balls

Basketballs

Volleyballs

Hula hoops

Skipping ropes

Weights ranging from 2 lbs to 5 lbs

Yoga Mats

Variety of other recreation and sports equipment

The County says they also have sidewalk chalk and iPads available.

“We understand that this a difficult time for everyone,” says Lesley Head, the Director of Recreation and Community Development, in a press release. “Our hope is that by providing additional resources to families for their children’s education and physical activity needs is one less thing parents have to worry about.”

She goes on to say that staff members will also be providing families with suggestions on how to use the equipment, including new game ideas.

Only one item will be lent out for each adult or child and all items will have to be returned once the pandemic orders are lifted.

To participate in the lending program, residents can check out the list of available items on the “Rec at Home” website, and then email your request here. Staff members will then reach out to confirm the request and arrange delivery.