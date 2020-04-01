KITCHENER -- The COVID-19 crisis has led to financial fallout for many Canadians and some worry they'll be short on rent, especially those out of work.

A recent survey says that many Ontarians are living on a tight margin.

According to that survey, 1 in 3 Ontario residents are worried that themselves or someone in their household will lose their job and if they did they aren’t confident they could make ends meet.

Experts say Canadians are concerned about debt now more than ever.

Kitchener resident Mary-Ann Hoch and her cat Izzy spend all day in their apartment where they've been self-isolating since mid-march.

“I will become homeless because I have no money and I have nowhere to go,” said Hoch.

Her part-time job deemed non-essential, meaning now there’s no income.

“Some months it can be one heck of a struggle, now with this its making it even more so,” she explained.

A new survey finds that many people in the province are currently in similar situations.

According to the national accounting firm MNP nearly half of Ontarians are concerned about debt, up 14 percent since December.

“An interruption like COVID-19 to their income is going to deal a severe blow to their finances,” said Wesley Cowan, MNP.

MNP staff says that if you’re overwhelmed with debt start by talking to your landlord and creditors.

“Most creditors are offering different terms, whether that’s deferral of payment, reduction of payment or things like that,” said Cowan.

“I was looking at some of the bills today thinking, what am I going to do next? How am I going to pay this?” said Waterloo resident Matthew Waldmann.

While anxiety over rent builds some say there is some relief.

“I’m not spending as much since I’m not going out as much,” said Waldmann.

Experts suggest when you do go out avoid panic buying and trying to solve debt dilemmas with things like pay day loans.

“Every payment they’re making is largely consumed by interest and the principle is not really going down at all,” explained Cowan.

MNP warns the public to spend wisely and stick to necessities during these difficult times and be prepared for the situation to continue for the next few months.

Provincial governments have yet to offer any explicit rent relief measures.

Some people starting online petitions to call for the national cancellation of the collection of rent payments.