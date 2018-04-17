

CTV Kitchener





The city of Kitchener has declared a snow event and is asking residents to move their vehicles off city streets.

City officials say any vehicles left on the streets during the plow out risk being ticketed or towed.

The snow event helps city crews clear the streets of built up snow and slush within 24 hours of a storm ending.

The snow event came into effect on Monday at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. At that time the city says it will decide whether to cancel the event or extend it for another 24 hours.

Snow events are declared during times when there’s potential for significant accumulation.

Vehicles will be ticketed and relocated at the owners’ expense according to the city.

The city says you can phone 519-741-2345 if you suspect your vehicle has been towed.