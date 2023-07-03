Resident taken to hospital after fire at House of Friendship in Waterloo
One person was taken to hospital after flames broke out in a room at the House of Friendship shelter in Waterloo early Monday morning, Waterloo Fire Rescue says.
The fire was the second at the facility in 12 hours.
Waterloo Fire Rescue says crews were called to the House of Friendship on King Street North around 1:10 a.m. Monday.
The flames were contained to the room where they started were mostly extinguished by shelter staff. In total, 17 firefighters responded.
Waterloo Fire Rescue says a resident was removed from the room and taken to hospital by ambulance.
The fire official CTV News spoke to did not know the severity of their injuries.
Damages are estimated at $5,000 and the unit is no longer habitable.
Earlier in the day, Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the House of Friendship around 1 p.m. for a small fire in a unit.
No one was hurt or displaced in that fire, which caused an estimated $1,500 in damage.
The cause of both fires has not been determined, but neither is being considered suspicious, Waterloo Fire Rescue says.
