Norfolk County OPP have determined that a resident has lost roughly $140,000 through a computer virus scam over the course of two years.

Police were contacted by the concerned resident on Wednesday when they discovered the fraud.

In January of 2017, they received a pop-up notification that said there were issues with virus protection on their computer.

The resident clicked on the pop-up, signed a form, and exchanged several emails while allowing remote access to their computer until March of 2019.

OPP recommend that computer users do not download anti-virus software from pop-up links, make sure to turn on pop-up blocking features on web browsers, and to change passwords frequently in order to avoid cases of fraud.