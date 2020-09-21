KITCHENER -- A man was injured after police say he escaped out a window during an alleged home invasion in Guelph on Sunday.

Officials say a man kicked in the back door of a residence in the area of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road South around 9:10 p.m. There was a male resident home at the time. Police say the suspect pointed a knife at the resident and started grabbing items.

The victim tried to escape out the window and was "struck with the knife" in the upper left part of his back, resulting in a laceration around eight inches long and three inches deep, according to police. The man was eventually able to escape and went over to a neighbour's residence, where someone called police.

The alleged home invader fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Police say the suspect was found and arrested around 11:10 p.m. He was allegedly carrying 0.6 grams of fentanyl.

Police say the 34-year-old Guelph man has been charged with break, enter and commit mischief with aggravating circumstances, home invasion, robbery, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and breach of probation.

Officials say further investigation showed the home invasion was targeted and there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.