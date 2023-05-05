Researchers at UW analyze cybersickness while playing virtual reality games

Just like the motion sickness someone might feel while in a plane, car or boat – cybersickness can occur while people are playing virtual reality (VR) games.

When someone is plugged into a VR game, it can be hard for certain gamers to process being in two places at once – both physically and virtually.

“Conflicts between information between the real world and the virtual world can sometimes make people feel sick,” said Michael Barnett-Cowan, an associate professor in the department of kinesiology and health sciences at the University of Waterloo (UW).

Researchers at UW completed a new study to explore why some feel cybersickness more than other. Researchers believe it’s all about something called subjective visual vertical – a measure of how individuals perceive the orientation of vertical lines.

“And the degree which that line moves closer to your body then to gravity gives a symmetric about how you’re using multi-sensory cues for upright perception,” said Barnett-Cowan.

The researchers collected data from 31 participants and assessed their perceptions of the vertical before and after playing two VR games – one was high-intensity, and the other was low-intensity.

They found that there are often two types of people.

“Some people would rely more on their body as a frame of reference, and others would rely on gravity as a frame of reference,” Barnett-Cowan said.

Those who were able to offset their perception of the vertical more, were less likely to get sick –especially in a high intensity VR setting.

“Their brains adopted, and that adaptation carried over into their subjective visual vertical settings. Those that were kind of stubborn and set the line just like they did initially were the same individuals who reported higher levels of sickness,” he said.

LOCAL VR ARCADE RESPONDS

Staff Ctrl V, a VR arcade in Waterloo, said they are aware of cybersickness and what can often trigger it.

“A piece of content that requires you to move forward, and you aren’t actually moving. Maybe you’re just sort of floating through space. That’s an instance that might induce sickness,” said CEO and Co-founder of Ctrl V, Robert Bruski.

Staff said they work with customers to customize their experience, if they’re prone to experiencing motion sickness.

“If you don’t feel well, change the content. If you’re too close to something, move away from it. You’re the master of your domain, and you’re going to know what’s feeling right,” Bruski said.

Experts suggest keeping VR users educated and aware of their surroundings – in reality or virtually – is the most important step towards a positive user experience.