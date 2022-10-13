Research into issues facing KW Muslim youth underway

The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW (CMW) is looking into what challenges are facing Muslim youth in Waterloo region.

CMW has hired the Institute for Religious and Socio-Political Studies (I-RSS) for a special youth-led study, which will have youth as young as 15 years old heavily involved in the research design process.

I-RSS Research Director Nakita Valerio says Muslim youth in Canada face unique issues, including identity crisis related to experiencing their religious identity in Canadian society.

"In previous I-RSS studies on Muslim youth that we conducted for national organizations like the Muslim Association of Canada, we found that the personal circumstances of Muslim youth impact their sense of belonging and overall connection to society," said Valerio. "In the Waterloo study with CMW-KW, we are deepening our understanding even more through in-depth questions around youth lives, health, schedules, responsibilities and more. The fact that it is local to Waterloo is also important."

The study builds on research conducted by Children and Youth Planning Table (CYPT) in Waterloo region, which looked at the quality of life markers for youth of all backgrounds, and understand how Muslim youth experience life differently or the same than their non-Muslim peers.

The study involves an online survey which Muslim youth, ages 13 to 25 in the Waterloo region, can fill out in 15 minutes.

Participants have the option to sign up for a focus group online where they can discuss family, community, mental health experiences with Islamophobia and their relationship with their religion.

The findings will be published in December.