The Ontario Court of Appeal has dismissed a conviction appeal by Clark Sauve.

He was convicted last year for the 2014 murder of his wife, Linda.

He appealed the conviction, and in October, the Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed the move.

He had pleaded not guilty to the crime, and had told investigators that the shooting came after two women tried to rob their house.

During the trial, Sauve repeatedly asserted that he had not pulled the trigger.

Police never found any signs of forced entry at the home. They did find a semi-automatic pistol under Sauve’s bed, as well as gunshot residue on his hands and his DNA on both the gun and the bullets used.

The trial judge dismissed a video recording of a demonstration that police conducted to determine how long it would have taken Sauve, who was in a wheelchair, to make it from the bedroom to an alarm pad on the main floor.

That argument was a key part of his appeal.

“Despite saying that no video recording had been filed, the trial judge took full account of the demonstration evidence but concluded that it did not give rise to a reasonable doubt,” the Ontario Court of Appeal said in its decision.

The court also believed the evidence against him was sufficient to maintain the conviction.

“For example, the appellant had gunshot residue on both hands; the gun was faulty and it took both hands to fire it; the appellant's DNA was found on the gun and on the bullets in the gun; and there was no indication of a robbery or home invasion,” a court document cited as evidence.

Sauve was sentenced to life without parole for 12 years.