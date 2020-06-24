KITCHENER -- Flyers condemning interracial marriage have been circulating in Waterloo Region, and police say their hate crime unit is getting involved.

A photo of one of the flyers surfaced on social media earlier this week. A photo at the top shows a white woman and a Black man smiling for the camera, but the text below alleges "negative consequences" of interracial marriage.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic called the posters "repulsive and disgusting" in a response online.

"There is no place for this kind of hateful and hurtful propaganda in our community or any community for that matter," he said online.

"It makes me sad and angry that this kind of anti-Black racism is not only prevalent, but is being widely shared."

Vrbanovic said he had forwarded the posters to police, and asked for anyone who received one of them to come forward so that footage from security cameras nearby can be reviewed.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it is "aware of the flyers."

"Investigators and analysts with our General Detectives and Hate Crime units are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident, including identifying those responsible for disseminating the flyers," a spokesperson for the police tells CTV.

The flyers were distributed amid a growing movement to end anti-Black racism following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in Minneapolis, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In Kitchener, thousands of people attended a Black Lives Matter rally following Floyd's death, calling for an end to anti-Black racism and police brutality.