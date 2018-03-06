Featured
Reports of smoke from a shed in Woolwich Township, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 6:43PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 6, 2018 7:49PM EST
Fire crews were at the scene of what police say was a shed fire in Woolwich Township on Tuesday evening.
Crews were called to South Field Drive in Elmira just before 6 p.m.
Police say there had been reports of smoke coming from a shed.