Reports of shots fired in Kitchener Wednesday night: Police

Waterloo regional police said there will be a large police presence Wednesday night in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener, after reports that shots were fired in the area.

“One person has been taken to hospital with injuries sustained during a physical altercation,” police said in a tweet just before 10 p.m.

Police said all parties involved have been identified, and there is no concern for public safety.

Police are asking the area be avoided.

This story will be updated.