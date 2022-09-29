Reports of pedestrian struck by train along Kitchener GO line

The Kitchener GO line has resumed operation after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train Thursday night.

A spokesperson from Metrolinx said the collision happened around 7:45 p.m.

Around 9:30 p.m., a tweet from a Metrolinx account said the tracks have been cleared and reopened.

"We will be returning to our regularly scheduled #GOtrain service with some minor delays," the tweet says.

The Kitchener Fire Department confirmed to CTV News a pedestrian was hit by a train near Victoria Street and Shirley Avenue.

He said officials had not located the pedestrian.

This is a developing story.