

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak to a man in regard to a hit-and-run investigation.

Officers were called to the incident in the area of King and Columbia Streets in Waterloo around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A man was found in a parking lot and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking to identify and speak with the man in the image below.

He was seen driving this silver BMW.

The man is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall and in his 20s.

If seen, police are asking the public to contact them and not approach the man.