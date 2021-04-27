KITCHENER -- The report to council requesting support for a Minister’s Zoning Order for a proposed residential development has been withdrawn from the agenda ahead of Tuesday evening’s meeting.

The recommendation was for a large residential development in Hespeler from the Lammer Development Group. The company plans to build a development with 1,500 to 1,800 mixed residential and institutional units. It would include a mix of high-rise condos, rentals, targeted senior living and town houses on vacant land west of 215 Queen St. West.

The MZO would have allowed the developer to bypass public consultation and avoid any appeals from the local planning tribunal.

However, city staff said the developer decided to withdraw the request.

"Staff received a note this afternoon from the proponent that indicated there were a number of submissions subsequent to their request to come to council which they felt required additional consultation and so, based on this, staff are withdrawing the report," said Deputy City Manager Hardy Bromberg.

Withdrawing the report doesn't mean the project is cancelled.

Administration told council the report will come forward if there's an opportunity for council to make a decision in the future.

MZOs have been the subject of recent controversy. Earlier this month, the city approved another MZA to fast track a massive warehouse project on Dickie Settlement Road and Fountain Street South.

The Architectural Conservancy of Ontario said they're being used more often, which can leave residents without a voice.

"Planning, to me, is best if it's inclusive and it's wide, far-thinking," said Kae Elgie, local chair of the ACO. "Just pushing things through, it makes me extremely nervous and I think we will come to regret some of these things."

The project is expected to provide the city and region with $10 million in annual tax revenue.