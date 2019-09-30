

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A man and woman have both been arrested following reports of tire slashing in downtown Guelph.

Officers responded to the call on Carden Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they viewed a video on scene that determined a 32-year-old woman slashed a 30-year-old man’s tires and assaulted him.

Officials report that their investigation revealed both the woman and man were breaching their release conditions.

The two were subsequently arrested and held for a bail hearing on Monday.