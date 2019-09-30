Featured
Report of woman slashing tires leads to two arrests
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 10:01AM EDT
A man and woman have both been arrested following reports of tire slashing in downtown Guelph.
Officers responded to the call on Carden Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say they viewed a video on scene that determined a 32-year-old woman slashed a 30-year-old man’s tires and assaulted him.
Officials report that their investigation revealed both the woman and man were breaching their release conditions.
The two were subsequently arrested and held for a bail hearing on Monday.