Report of shots fired in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report shots were fired in Kitchener’s Chicopee area early Thursday morning.

Police say it’s believed the incident happened between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the area of Thaler and Kinzie avenues.

Police are asking residents to check their suveillance systems for suspicious activity and contact them with any information.

As of just before 10 a.m. Thursday, an apartment complex in the area was cordoned off with police tape. Several cruisers and the forensics unit were on-scene and investigators were door knocking in the area.

Police say no injuries have been reported. An increased police presence is expected in the area throughout Thursday.