Two schools in Flesherton were placed in hold and secure Tuesday morning due to a heavy police presence in the surrounding area.

Grey County OPP officers were called to a home in the community around 6:15 a.m. after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend had sent her threatening text messages and showed up at her house with a hatchet.

Although the man left the area before police arrived, he was tracked down elsewhere in Flesherton around 8:30 a.m. and arrested. Police say they have his hatchet in their possession and the 32-year-old man will be facing charges.

Grey Highlands Secondary School and Macphail Memorial Elementary School were placed in hold and secure while police searched for the man.

A hold and secure is procedure in which nobody is allowed to enter or leave the school, although people inside the building can move around as normal.