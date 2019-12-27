KITCHENER -- OPP are investigating following a report of human remains being found northeast of Mount Forest.

Officers responded to the call in the area of Southgate Road 10, east of Highway 6, and in the Township of Southgate on Tuesday.

Forensic Identification Services, the Criminal Investigation Branch, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are all assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP.