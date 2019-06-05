

CTV Kitchener





Cambridge councillor Jan Liggett has been found in violation to the council code of conduct.

This was the finding of a report presented to council by the integrity commissioner on Tuesday night.

A complaint was filed back in December. Interviews were completed in February.

The vote to accept the report wasn’t unanimous. Councillor Nicholas Ermmetta abstained.

Council did decide to go ahead with the report’s recommendation to remove the performance evaluation in question from the complainant’s file.

The report also recommended a respectful-conflict management course be taken and a formal apology issued to the complainant.

The city has spent more than $13,700 on the report.

Liggett declined to comment.