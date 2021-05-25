KITCHENER -- A 29-year-old man is facing several charges following a traffic stop in Cambridge on Saturday.

Regional police said around 5:45 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Alison Avenue.

As a result of the investigation a 29-year-old man was arrested for Operation While Prohibited.

Police also seized prohibited knives, more than 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two replica handguns, and a replica assault rifle.

The driver was further charged with possession of prohibited weapons, breaching terms of a weapons order, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Officials said the driver was held for a bail hearing.



