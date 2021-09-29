Replica handgun seized by police after fight in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

A Kitchener man has been arrested after a fight in Kitchener over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue around 1 p.m. Sunday for a report of a disturbance. Police said a verbal argument between two men turned into a physical fight. One man tried to hit the other with a weapon, and threatened the victim with a replica handgun.

The replica gun was seized by police.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death, possession of a weapon and breach of release.

He was held for a bail hearing.