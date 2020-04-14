Replica guns, motorcycles and crystal meth seized in Guelph
Guelph Police have seized a number of motorcycles they believe to be stolen. (Photo: Guelph Police (April 14, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A wide range of items have been seized by Guelph Police.
The tactical team and HEAT unit assisted the drug unit to execute a search warrant on Waterloo Avenue Thursday.
Replica firearms, ammunition, various edged weapons, crystal meth, cash, and motorcycles that are suspected to be stolen were all seized.
The estimated value of all the items is about $20,000.