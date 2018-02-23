Featured
Replica gun pulled out during argument between neighbours
Published Friday, February 23, 2018
A Brantford man is facing charges after allegedly threatening his neighbour with a pellet gun that looked like a handgun.
Brantford police say the neighbours were arguing Thursday afternoon. After the argument dissipated, one neighbour allegedly returned with the gun, pointed it at the other neighbour and made a threat.
The other neighbour was able to get away and call police, who sent officers to Linden Avenue to investigate.
A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.