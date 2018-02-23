

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man is facing charges after allegedly threatening his neighbour with a pellet gun that looked like a handgun.

Brantford police say the neighbours were arguing Thursday afternoon. After the argument dissipated, one neighbour allegedly returned with the gun, pointed it at the other neighbour and made a threat.

The other neighbour was able to get away and call police, who sent officers to Linden Avenue to investigate.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.