Cambridge residents are being warned that their tap water may appear discoloured while work is being done on some of the city’s watermain valves and hydrants.

The repairs are being done in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Myers Road.

Residents may have seen a service interruption on Friday.

The city says there could be a second interruption on Wednesday, July 25th, though water is expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

Repair work could continue until July 31st.