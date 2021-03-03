KITCHENER -- Police have charged two men after two incidents involving a rental van in Kitchener and Elmira on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were first called to the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener around 4:05 p.m. for reports of a van hitting two buildings in the area. Officials said the vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

The van was located in Elmira. The driver fled on foot and was arrested after a short pursuit.

A 47-year-old man was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police and driving while disqualified.

Through further investigation, police said they learned another man was allegedly driving the van when it hit the Kitchener buildings.

A 38-year-old man was charged with two counts of failing to remain, driving while disqualified and breaching court orders.