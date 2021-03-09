KITCHENER -- Several Waterloo Region residents have recently fallen victim to rental scams.

According to a news release, a victim called police over the weekend to report that they had been victimized.

Police said that the victim responded to an online ad for a rental unit in Kitchener. The suspect made excuses about why the renter couldn't see the inside of the unit, but said the victim could drive by the apartment as verification.

The victim then sent first and last month's rent as a security deposit via e-transfer before realizing that it was a scam.

Officials are reminding the public to be careful before sending any money. Be wary if someone asks you to send money electronically or wire it out of the country.

They recommend that prospective renters understand what reasonable rental rates are and that they review a contract thoroughly before agreeing to a rental.

If a prospective landlord is avoiding your questions, be suspicious, officials said, and if a deal seems to good to be true, it probably is.

Police also advise limiting the amount of personal or banking info shared in a transaction, as that could be used to commit identity fraud.