Rental car stolen while American father moves daughter to university

Guelph police are investigating a vehicle theft after they say an American man had his rental car stolen while moving his daughter into university.

Police say the two had travelled from New Jersey and checked into a hotel in the south end of Guelph.

The man contacted police Tuesday morning after he said their 2023 Chevrolet Suburban went missing from the hotel parking lot.

According to police, two large suitcases full of clothes were also stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Const. Denver Staines at 519-824-1212 ext. 7166 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.