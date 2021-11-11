Remembrance Day: What's open and what's closed

Waterloo -

In-person services and events will be held throughout Waterloo Region during Remembrance Day and a number of municipal and regional services will be affected by the federal holiday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Nov. 11.

OPEN:

GRT will operate on a regular weekday schedule

Buses and ION trains will pause services for two minutes at 11 a.m.

For safety reasons, buses travelling on a highway will not pause

GRT Customer Service is available 24/7 at 519-585-7555

Regular curbside collection for garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items

Region of Waterloo International Airport

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All Region of Waterloo Library branches

Waterloo city hall and Adult Recreation Centre is open for washroom access only

Albert McCormick Community Centre

Moses Springer Community Centre

RIM Park

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex

CLOSED:

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites

All regional administrative offices

Schneider Haus National Historic Site

McDougall Cottage Historic Site

Sunnyside Home reception and administration services

All Sunnyside Wellness Centre services

Community Alzheimer Day Program

Kitchener Market

City of Kitchener pools and community centres

The Aud and Arenas

Budd Park Indoor Facility

Kitchener Public Library

All regularly scheduled programs at City of Waterloo community and rec centres

More information can be found on the Region of Waterloo and city websites:

Region of Waterloo

City of Waterloo

City of Kitchener

City of Cambridge