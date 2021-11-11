Remembrance Day: What's open and what's closed
In-person services and events will be held throughout Waterloo Region during Remembrance Day and a number of municipal and regional services will be affected by the federal holiday.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Nov. 11.
OPEN:
- GRT will operate on a regular weekday schedule
- Buses and ION trains will pause services for two minutes at 11 a.m.
- For safety reasons, buses travelling on a highway will not pause
- GRT Customer Service is available 24/7 at 519-585-7555
- Regular curbside collection for garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items
- Region of Waterloo International Airport
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- All Region of Waterloo Library branches
- Waterloo city hall and Adult Recreation Centre is open for washroom access only
- Albert McCormick Community Centre
- Moses Springer Community Centre
- RIM Park
- Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex
CLOSED:
- Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites
- All regional administrative offices
- Schneider Haus National Historic Site
- McDougall Cottage Historic Site
- Sunnyside Home reception and administration services
- All Sunnyside Wellness Centre services
- Community Alzheimer Day Program
- Kitchener Market
- City of Kitchener pools and community centres
- The Aud and Arenas
- Budd Park Indoor Facility
- Kitchener Public Library
- All regularly scheduled programs at City of Waterloo community and rec centres
More information can be found on the Region of Waterloo and city websites: