Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign kicks off in Waterloo

Friday marks the start of the official Remembrance Day Poppy Campaign.

In Waterloo, the annual fundraiser for veterans kicked off at the local legion.

The poppy flag replaced the Canadian flag atop the pole at the legion Friday morning.

Local dignitaries and legion members were on hand to start the campaign.

It is a major fundraising opportunity for the legions and with an aging population and being limited due to the pandemic, they are hoping for a big return this year.

“COVID kind of put a stop to us for a couple of years. But now we’re slowly getting back into the grind again,” said Stan Howie, the K-W poppy fund chair. “Now we’re running into problems with volunteers, getting volunteers to help us with campaigns.”

Despite the challenges, the group is staying positive and hoping for a successful fundraising campaign this year.

The local legion already brought in their first donations. Those who want to donate in-person can come by the legion on Marsland Drive on Tuesdays.