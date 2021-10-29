Remembrance Day ceremonies in and around Waterloo Region
KITCHENER -
Cities in and around Waterloo Region are preparing for Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.
Here is a look at how local municipalities plan to mark the day:
- Cambridge: The city promotes events hosted by local legions.
- Waterloo: The city is supporting the Legion's in-person ceremony at the cenotaph at city hall.
- Kitchener: Still finalizing plans.
- Guelph: There will be a ceremony at John McRae Gardens and the cenotaph.
- Brantford: The city will host a virtual ceremony on Nov. 11.
- Brant County: Legions will host ceremonies in Burford, Paris and St George.
More information on ceremonies will be added as it becomes available.