Remembrance Day ceremonies in and around Waterloo Region

KITCHENER -

Cities in and around Waterloo Region are preparing for Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11.

Here is a look at how local municipalities plan to mark the day:

Cambridge: The city promotes events hosted by local legions.

Waterloo: The city is supporting the Legion's in-person ceremony at the cenotaph at city hall.

Kitchener: Still finalizing plans.

Guelph: There will be a ceremony at John McRae Gardens and the cenotaph.

Brantford: The city will host a virtual ceremony on Nov. 11.

Brant County: Legions will host ceremonies in Burford, Paris and St George.

More information on ceremonies will be added as it becomes available.