Remediation work begins on Kitchener’s Cold War-era bunker

Remediation work has started at Kitchener’s Cold War-era bunker, while the shelter's future is still up in the air.

The work at the King Street East location is expected to take eight to ten weeks to complete, according to EngageWR. The priority, they say, is to finish “weather dependent items first, to ensure completion before the colder months.”

In June, Waterloo regional council decided against repairing the bunker for $700,000. They also wanted public consultations on the matter.

The shelter has water and mould damage and it isn’t safe for people to go inside.

The proposed repairs would have stabilized the structure and waterproofed the building.

The 5,700 square foot bunker was built in 1966 during the height of the Cold War. It was designed to accommodate 40 people for weeks, with built-in heating, water and sewage systems.

A local rowing club used the shelter as storage space for 20 years. It was closed in 2018 after a hazardous material assessment indicated structural damage.

The bunker is one of Canada’s largest-standing municipal Cold War-era bunkers. A heritage impact assessment has been completed, but regional councillors have not made a final decision on the bunker’s future.