Norfolk County -

The OPP say seat belts helped save lives of the people inside a vehicle that rolled over in Norfolk County.

In a tweet issued at 3:30 p.m., OPP West Region said the vehicle rolled into a field on Highway 3 east of Cockshutt Road.

The social media post also thanked the Good Samaritans who stopped and helped out

The post also included video showing the damaged vehicle in the field.