KITCHENER -- OPP have confirmed that human remains were found in a home, north of Flesherton, that was destroyed in a fire one week ago.

The remains were discovered during a search of the property the day after the fire.

Police are still working to confirm the identity of the individual.

They say the death is not considered suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the home on Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline in Grey Highlands on the morning of January 9.

The building was already fully engulfed in flames when the crews arrived on scene.

Police say three people lived at the home, but only two were inside at the time of the fire.

One escaped and ran to a neighbour's house. They were later transported to a local hospital with undetermined injuries.

The other person remains missing.

Officials say what was left the home collapsed into the basement and they had to bring in heavy equipment to help them sift through the rubble.

No word yet on what may have sparked the fire.