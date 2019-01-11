

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents about scammers imitating Apple Inc., employees.

Police say over the last two months they’ve received nine reports about the scam.

In numerous cases people have reported receiving an email from someone imitating Apple Inc., insisting they made a purchase on iTunes.

The victims contacted the sender of the email who told them to buy iTunes gift cards and then provide the pin number on the back of the card.

In total victims lost a reported $9,000.

Police want to remind the public to be sure they are contacting a legitimate company and to be very cautious when providing financial information.

Anyone who believes they may have been victim of fraud is asked to contact police.