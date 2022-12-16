Regional police to update 2015 Gavin Daley homicide investigation

Waterloo regional police are expected to provide an update on a homicide that happened seven years ago.

Gavin Daley, 23, was found dead in an apartment on Westwood Drive in Kitchener on Dec. 17, 2015.

Emergency crews were called to the building for a fire and found Daley's body with obvious signs of trauma.

Police, along with members of Daley's family, will speak at regional police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Friday regarding the fatal shooting and investigation.