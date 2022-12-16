Regional police to update 2015 Gavin Daley homicide investigation
Waterloo regional police are expected to provide an update on a homicide that happened seven years ago.
Gavin Daley, 23, was found dead in an apartment on Westwood Drive in Kitchener on Dec. 17, 2015.
Emergency crews were called to the building for a fire and found Daley's body with obvious signs of trauma.
Police, along with members of Daley's family, will speak at regional police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Friday regarding the fatal shooting and investigation.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
LIVE AT 10:30
LIVE AT 10:30 | Regional police to update 2015 Gavin Daley homicide investigation
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Royals keep calm, carry on after Harry and Meghan series
The Royal Family stuck to routine and remained silent Friday over the second half of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's documentary series, which made hard-hitting claims against Harry's brother, Prince William.
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Trudeau's call-out yields questions on everything from mermaid sex to dog pants
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have started the day thinking about whether mermaids reproduce like fish or like humans, but that's what one person is asking him to consider.
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
Most young people don't see Canada's economic situation improving next year, more likely to stay in current jobs: Leger
Young Canadians are increasingly pessimistic about Canada's economic situation compared to a year ago and are more willing to stay in their current jobs than leave, a recent survey from Leger shows.
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
London
-
TSB investigating runway excursion of jet charter in London, Ontario
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Falcon 20 aircraft in London, Ontario Friday
-
London's Maggie Mac Neil sets new world record at FINA
London Ontario's Maggie Mac Neil has set a new world record at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Melbourne, Australia
-
Police warn online child exploitation on the rise in London, Ont.
London police are warning the public that online child exploitation in on the rise in the city.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $600,000 after Chatham-Kent fire
There were no reported injuries after a house fire in Chatham-Kent.
-
Woman facing break-in and drug charges in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old woman is facing charges after breaking into an apartment in Wallaceburg.
-
'Debris' cleanup complete as Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh reopens
Essex County OPP have reopened a Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh after a closure due to "debris" on the road.
Barrie
-
Snow and rain conditions prompt school bus cancellations in Muskoka
There are school bus cancellations for three school bus consortiums
-
Truck rolls over on Hwy. 89 near Cookstown
Amidst winter-like weather, emergency responders had to shut down part of Hwy. 89 in Simcoe County Thursday evening for a transport truck rollover.
-
Toy mountain campaign enters final stretch
Despite the wicked winter-like weather, volunteers helping with this year's Toy Mountain campaign were continuing to do what they do best this time of year.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury restaurant offers customers chance to eat in heated igloos
Northerners will still be able to enjoy patio season as the temperatures drop as a Sudbury restaurant adds heated igloos for customers to dine in.
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
-
Ontario woman loses $2,000 deposit when she decides not to buy a car
An Ontario woman says she lost a $2,000 deposit after she bought a used car and then changed her mind.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm hits Ottawa, cancelling school buses and slowing down the commute
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow by Saturday morning.
-
School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, Dec. 16. A snowfall warning has been issued, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow.
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Toronto
-
It's officially a buyer's market in Toronto, RBC says
It is officially a buyer’s market in many parts of the GTA as the ratio of sales to new listings continues to slide amid an ongoing housing correction, a new report from a major Canadian bank says.
-
Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting
A man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, according to Toronto paramedics.
-
Ontario man among four people accused of raising funds to support Islamic State terror group
An Ontario man is one of the four people charged in the U.S. for allegedly raising funds to support the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | 15 to 20 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday
Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 20 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon. Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening.
-
Trudeau cancels Friday meeting in Montreal with Legault
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be coming to Montreal, where he was scheduled to take part in what was expected to be a difficult meeting with his Quebec counterpart, François Legault.
-
Accused driver granted bail after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run; city installs bollards at crash scene
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
Atlantic
-
Community appeals for support after tragic loss for Ukrainian family in Halifax
After escaping the war in Ukraine, 28-year-old Natalia Ivchenko reunited with her parents in Halifax this fall. Their reunion proved to be short-lived, as her father tragically passed away after a fall.
-
Halifax police investigating after man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a Dartmouth, N.S., hospital Thursday evening.
-
52-year-old man from Switzerland dead after plane crash near Labrador airport
A 52-year-old man from Switzerland is dead after a small plane crashed Wednesday near the airport in the Labrador town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed in Manitoba amid poor weather conditions
Manitoba is seeing a number of school closures on Friday due to poor driving conditions and reduced visibility from the snow.
-
No guarantees, but expert says search of Winnipeg area landfill for women's remains may succeed
In 2002, investigators started a massive search of Robert Pickton's pig farm in British Columbia and eventually found the remains of several women.
-
'Stress on a system': Substitute teachers in high demand in Manitoba schools
Schools around the province continue to deal with high rates of absenteeism – including among staff, and according to the Manitoba Teachers’ Society, there’s a high demand for substitute teachers.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
'Really hard to manage,' Airdrie physician, clinic owner says top-up for business costs doesn't go far enough
Some Alberta physicians say the top-up from the province targeting the costs of running a clinic is not enough to tackle inflation, or to help the ongoing shortage of family doctors.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast hits a cold snap Saturday
Mild Friday, turning to wintry overnight.
Edmonton
-
'Society let him down,' grieving mother says in warning about sports betting ads
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
-
Firefighters on scene at southside home
Edmonton firefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Lengthy cold spell starts this weekend
Here's comes the arctic invasion.
Vancouver
-
More snow, frigid temperatures forecast for Metro Vancouver. Is the region ready?
A snow event two weeks ago crippled Metro Vancouver’s roads, bridges and highways, leaving some drivers stranded for hours.
-
Sunshine Coast homicide victim identified as owner of burning vehicle, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have identified the victim of a homicide that happened on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast in early fall.
-
B.C. premier-turned-businessman on health-care system: Less bureaucracy, more technology and innovation
Critics outside of health care have sometimes urged government to run the system more like a business, but a British Columbian in the rare position of having held top jobs in both sectors insists it's just not possible.